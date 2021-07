Singer, songwriter, author and podcaster Mike Donehey is stepping into the solo spotlight after two decades as a founding member and front man for the iconic CCM band Tenth Avenue North, which announced a surprise farewell in 2020. Donehey, with the backing of an incredible amount of support from listeners, made his solo debut earlier this year with two independently-released EPs, Work of Art and A Father And Two Sons, and a full-length major-label album is set to follow. Today (July 16), Donehey dropped a new track titled “Glory I Couldn’t See” and launched the pre-order for his Flourish album which is due out August 27.