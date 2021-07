Luke Bryan loves to help his fans live some of the their biggest and wildest dreams, and he just helped a fan fulfill a wish with his stepson. Over the years Luke has been on hand for proposals, helped with gender baby reveals and pulled lots of little kids on stage to sing for the first time. But even Luke was speechless during a special moment at his show in Hartford, Conn. last Friday (July 16), when a stepdad asked for his help with a very special request.