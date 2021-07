There’s nothing that a vacation can’t fix—and that may be why Alex Rodriguez is on a yacht just as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went Instagram official. J-Lo’s ex-fiancé was spotted having fun in the sun on Friday, July 23, just hours after she and Ben made their social media debut as a couple. But A-Rod couldn’t seem any less bothered by that, as he was busy spending his day surrounded by women on a yacht in St. Tropez. In photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six, the former Yankees star, 45, can be seen sliding down a giant inflatable slide and making a splash before joining a pair of bikini-clad women by the outdoor shower. The photos also show more women were on board, including a group who were laid out tanning on the yacht deck.