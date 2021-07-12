Cancel
Harrison Ford turns 79: Celebrate his birthday with these free films on Tubi

By Skyler Rivera
fox9.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Harrison Ford turns 79 on July 13. Celebrate his birthday by binge-watching these films for free on Tubi. Ford rose to international stardom with his iconic role as Han Solo in the film series, "Star Wars." After 42 years and four installments of the popular science fiction franchise, Ford added another successful role to his resume as the advantageous explorer Indiana Jones in the Disney franchise.

