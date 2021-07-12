Cub baseball team plays Independence tough in loss: Nevada loses two to No. 1 Roland-Story
The Nevada baseball team put up a good fight against Independence and suffered two losses to Roland-Story in a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader last week. The Cubs suffered an 8-4 loss to Independence at the Nevada Cubs Baseball Field Saturday. Nevada outplayed a strong Mustang team over the last three innings, but the Cubs couldn’t overcome a 7-1 deficit in falling to 2-22 on the season.www.nevadaiowajournal.com
