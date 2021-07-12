Cancel
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson returns to Hayward Field for Prefontaine Classic in August

Register-Guard
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSha’Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a drug suspension, but she’ll return to Hayward Field later this summer when her season resumes. Organizers of the Prefontaine Classic announced Monday that the star American sprinter is entered in the women’s 100 and 200 meters. The meet is scheduled for Aug. 20-21 and is the first Diamond League competition following the conclusion of the Summer Games on Aug. 8.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Devers
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Maurice Greene
Person
Chris Hansen
