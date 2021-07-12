Cancel
Moorhead, MN

MATBUS offers shuttle service for Trollwood performances of 'Cinderella'

By Ben Grundhauser
INFORUM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — MATBUS will be providing LinkFM event shuttle service for the Trollwood musical "Cinderella" at Bluestem Center for the Arts, 801 50th Ave. S., in Moorhead. As an extension of MATBUS Route 5, LinkFM will offer a continuous loop between the MATBUS shelter at the Azool Hornbacher’s and the Bluestem main entrance. Theater-goers can park in the Hornbacher's lot, then catch LinkFM on 40th Avenue. Bus riders can also reach the event shuttle on Route 5, which connects to the rest of MATBUS routes at the Marriott transfer hub.

