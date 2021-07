Former Tennessee defensive lineman Greg Emerson announced he will be transferring to the University of Memphis following three seasons in Knoxville. The Jackson, Tennessee native was ranked as the No. 136 overall recruit in the class of 2018. He held offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State amongst other big time schools before electing to take his talents to east Tennessee. Memphis also offered him out of high school but were one of many unable to lock him down under former head coach Mike Norvell.