Oklahoma threatens to suspend K-12 public school teachers for discussing "critical race theory"

 16 days ago

(Andy Barron/AP File)

By Brian Brant

(OKLAHOMA CITY) Oklahoma public school teachers are facing new threats of suspension for teaching certain concepts on race and racism after the state Board of Education approved new rules Monday to address a growing Republican flash point, according to The Associated Press.

The new rules, passed with only one vote in opposition, follow a GOP-backed state law that bans "critical race theory," though that phrase is not mentioned in the law and it is not taught in K-12 schools. 

The new law bans K-12 public school teachers from teaching eight different concepts about race, including "that an individual, by virtue of his or race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," The AP reports.

It will also obstruct teaching that any person should feel guilty or shameful for his or her race or sex, as well as allow parents to inspect curriculum, class assignments and lesson plans to determine if they are following this state law.

Parents can file complaints if a teacher does not follow the new guidance, requiring public schools to investigate an accusation and decide whether to suspend a teacher's license.  

Republican lawmakers who drafted the bill said it would target the growing hot-button issue sweeping the nation, while Democrats argued the bill targeted a non-issue.

Oklahoma is one of six states banning CRT, which critics say is an attempt to rewrite history.

"Scholars and activists who discuss CRT are not arguing that white people living now are to blame for what people did in the past," The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, recently argued. "They are saying that white people living now have a moral responsibility to do something about how racism still impacts all of our lives today."

Carlisha Bradley, the only Black member of the education board, said the law and new rules damage students' ability to learn.

“With these rules, we are robbing students of having a high-quality education,” she said.

However, several current and former teachers told the board they approved of the changes.

