Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra and Florida Gators star, selected by Washington Nationals in 7th round of MLB draft

NORFOLK, Va. – For the first time since 2008, Old Dominion University had three right-handed pitchers selected in the MLB Draft, as Aaron Holiday and Ryne Moore were taken on day three of the draft today. Holiday was taken in the 13th round, 398th overall by the Oakland A’s, while Moore was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round, 537th overall. Hunter Gregory was taken in the eighth round yesterday by the Toronto Blue Jays.