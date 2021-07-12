DATA: Home sales skyrocket in Greater Heights ZIP codes year over year
The Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area—as covered by the 77006, 77007, 77008, 77019 and 77098 ZIP codes—saw increases across the board in the number of homes sold and the average price of homes sold between June 2020-May 2021 when compared to the previous 12 months. Two ZIP codes covering the Greater Heights area and Washington corridors, 77007 and 77008, saw especially large upswings in the total number of homes sold during that time.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0