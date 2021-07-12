Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Oaks, TX

DATA: Home sales skyrocket in Greater Heights ZIP codes year over year

By Shawn Arrajj
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area—as covered by the 77006, 77007, 77008, 77019 and 77098 ZIP codes—saw increases across the board in the number of homes sold and the average price of homes sold between June 2020-May 2021 when compared to the previous 12 months. Two ZIP codes covering the Greater Heights area and Washington corridors, 77007 and 77008, saw especially large upswings in the total number of homes sold during that time.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Oaks, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Zip Codes#Housing Prices#Skyrocket#Upper Kirby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Following renovations, Bellfort Park Apartments reopen for low- and moderate-income families in Southwest Houston

Bellfort Park Apartments, near the Willowbend, Braeswood, and Willow Meadows communities, 4135 W. Bellfort Blvd., Houston, celebrated its grand reopening on July 28. The 64-unit apartment complex, which offers homes to families of low and moderate incomes from a variety of backgrounds, is the first development to be renovated through the city of Houston’s Harvey Multifamily Program, which updated the apartments with modern appliances, security features and amenities, according to a July 28 city of Houston news release.
LifestylePosted by
Community Impact Houston

LA Home Solutions and Remodeling to celebrate 1-year anniversary in Spring

Luis and MJ Aguilar are set to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their business, LA Home Solutions and Remodeling, on Aug. 8. Located at 6635 Spring Cypress Drive, Spring, LA Home Solutions and Remodeling is a home remodeling company that specializes in design-build complete home remodels, home improvements and custom carpentry. Those interested can visit LA Home Solutions and Remodeling's showroom for design assistance and help selecting products. The business services the North Houston area, including Spring, Klein, Tomball and The Woodlands. 281-707-4271. www.lahomesolutionsinc.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

The Coffee Drip Co. opens in Cy-Fair

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. The Coffee Drip Co. opened for business July 19 at 21350 FM...
League City, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Close-up: Learn more about League City's Coastal Point neighborhood

The neighborhood of Coastal Point in League City offers residents the opportunity to live by the water while also being a master-planned community with amenities, such as a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor playground and walking trails. Located just south of the Mar Bella neighborhood, Coastal Point is a short drive to the coast and the Kemah Boardwalk. With nearly 200 houses built, the neighborhood is expected to have around 540 single-family homes once construction is complete in the next two years.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hot spots: Solar energy interest sparks in Clear Lake

A greener and potentially money-saving solar energy era has dawned for some Clear Lake homeowners, who will be reimagining their long-term approach to residential energy after forming a solar co-op. Residents of 50 homes in Clear Lake and the surrounding area, including Seabrook, Baytown and La Porte, began forming the co-op in spring 2020 through Solar United Neighbors, a national nonprofit focused on supporting the growth of residential solar energy by informing consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy