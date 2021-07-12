Cancel
Davis Polk Plans 'Trial Period' for Office Return, Requiring In-Office Work 7 Out of Every 10 Business Days

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis Polk & Wardwell will require lawyers to return to the office at least seven out of every 10 business days beginning in September, as part of a trial period of in-office guidelines this year, according to a firm memo obtained by Law.com. The trial period will also give attorneys one remote week of their choosing after they return to the office.

www.law.com

