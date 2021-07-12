Muhlenberg County pregnancy center offers hope to community

GREENVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pathway of Hope is walking alongside families in times of crisis and times of joy. “Pathway of Hope exists to help those who are facing unintended or crisis pregnancies by offering them factual information, by loving them, by doing all that we can to be Christ’s hands and feet to them in situations that they may feel are hopeless,” said Diana Anderson, executive director of Pathway. “We want them to know that we’re here for them, that they’re not going to walk through it alone.”