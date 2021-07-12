Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, KY

Muhlenberg County pregnancy center offers hope to community

By TESSA REDMOND, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pathway of Hope is walking alongside families in times of crisis and times of joy. “Pathway of Hope exists to help those who are facing unintended or crisis pregnancies by offering them factual information, by loving them, by doing all that we can to be Christ’s hands and feet to them in situations that they may feel are hopeless,” said Diana Anderson, executive director of Pathway. “We want them to know that we’re here for them, that they’re not going to walk through it alone.”

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Hope, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Domestic Violence#Pregnancies#Volunteers#Care Net#State#Walk For Life#Pathwayofhopeprc Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy