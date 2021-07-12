Applications for Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 End Today

Today is the final day to apply to become a Nebraska State Trooper as part of Camp 66. The recruits of Camp 66 will begin their training program in January with graduation scheduled for June 2022. Applications for Camp 66 will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. tonight. The online application is available at the Nebraska State Jobs website. Applications received after midnight will be considered for Camp 67, which is scheduled to begin in July 2022. “We just launched Camp 65 at the NSP Training Academy and they’re off to a great start,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We often hear from our recruits that the extensive training offered at the NSP Training Academy is the main reason they chose to become a trooper. Recruits learn from expert instructors in a wide variety of disciplines during their time at the training academy. The training staff works tirelessly to prepare our recruits to serve the public in all corners of Nebraska.”