Texas State

BREAKING: Texas Democratic State Lawmakers Once Again Make History, Breaking Quorum to Defend Voting Rights

Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 16 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats are once again making history. Right now, Texas Democratic lawmakers are walking out to break quorum in defense of voting rights in Texas and block further consideration of anti-voter bills HB 3 and SB 1 — a core subject of an irregular special session called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

