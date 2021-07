India should be leading research into the mixing and matching of different Covid vaccines in a single patient, a leading WHO scientist has said, given its huge population and constraints on supplies.Dr Soumya Swaminathan’s comments come as discussion of Covid is set to dominate the opening of a new parliamentary session in India on Monday, with opposition parties seeking to target the Modi government over its handling of the devastating second wave.The pace of India’s vaccination drive will also likely be among the issues raised. About 23 per cent of India’s population has received their first dose of a Covid-19...