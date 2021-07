The Sauk Prairie Twins have passed every test thrown at them this season in the Home Talent League Northern Section. The Twins got all they could handle on Sunday from Mazomanie but were able to ride out the Mustangs for an 11-8 win, improving to 9-0 on the season in a West Division Sunday League tilt in Mazomanie. Lucas and Sam Koenig each had a pair of hits, including a double each, with the latter fanning five and allowing just two hits and a walk in three scoreless innings to get the win and keep the Twins unbeaten.