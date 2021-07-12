Cancel
Vinny Del Negro ‘locks in’ an ACC win for Dad

By Isaiah Burrows
tahoeonstage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinny Del Negro had a knack, despite being somewhat underrated, for performing in the clutch during his 12-year NBA career. “You gotta lock in and get it done,” Del Negro’s father used to say. Turns out at 75-1 odds, Del Negro was once again underestimated, and when it mattered, he locked in and got it done.

