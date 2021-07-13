Diocese of Buffalo places former auxiliary bishop on administrative leave

The Diocese of Buffalo says former Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz has voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry pending an investigation into an allegation of abuse.

According to the diocese, it became aware of the new allegation by "an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act." The lawsuit is expected to be filed imminently. Under this action, an individual alleges that while he was a child, he was abused in 1990 by then-Auxiliary Bishop Grosz.

Grosz, 76, is currently retired, but the diocese says he still performs limited sacramental ministries. A news release from the Diocese states Grosz has denied the allegations saying he has never abused anyone. However, pending through the investigation, the diocese notes that Grosz will not "exercise any priestly or episcopal functions."

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher says he has notified the Metropolitan Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York and Papal Nuncio in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Fisher says he's also in the process of notifying appropriate congregations of the Holy See.

In addition, diocesan attorneys have been instructed to notify the Erie County District Attorney's Office.