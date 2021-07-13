Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Diocese of Buffalo places former auxiliary bishop on administrative leave

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvQNM_0aunE6aL00

The Diocese of Buffalo says former Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz has voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry pending an investigation into an allegation of abuse.

According to the diocese, it became aware of the new allegation by "an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act." The lawsuit is expected to be filed imminently. Under this action, an individual alleges that while he was a child, he was abused in 1990 by then-Auxiliary Bishop Grosz.

Grosz, 76, is currently retired, but the diocese says he still performs limited sacramental ministries. A news release from the Diocese states Grosz has denied the allegations saying he has never abused anyone. However, pending through the investigation, the diocese notes that Grosz will not "exercise any priestly or episcopal functions."

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher says he has notified the Metropolitan Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York and Papal Nuncio in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Fisher says he's also in the process of notifying appropriate congregations of the Holy See.

In addition, diocesan attorneys have been instructed to notify the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 1

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auxiliary Bishop#Cardinal Timothy Dolan#Attorneys#Diocese#Administrative Leave#The Holy See
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy