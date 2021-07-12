Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Cynthia Sue Flowers Clawson

By Guest
WTAP
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Sue Flowers Clawson, 68, our dear sister, mother, grandmother (Nana), great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Flowers and Marian Flowers-Sullivan of Pleasants County. She attended NORTH Parkersburg Baptist Church and graduated from St. Marys High School in 1970. She completed a certification program for the travel industry and began a career in travel and booking…….working for Covia, as sister company of United Air at the time. She resided in Wytheville, VA, Hawaii, and Atlanta, GA before returning to the Parkersburg area. She is survived by four sisters and two brothers. John Tansey, (Teresa), Gloria Busch (Joe), Kathy Kirby (Bob), Kay Mason (Loren), Ray Flowers (Kerstin), and April Wood (Keith). All siblings live in the Parkersburg area. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Paulina-Grace (Paula) Robinson (Mark King) and four grandchildren, Tyler Robinson (Kayla), Michael Robinson (Haley), Abigal-Rose Robinson, and Brady Robinson with a total of nine great-grandchildren. She has too many nieces and nephews to count but loved them all!

