Healthy-ish blueberry muffins

We've never been more excited to break out the muffin tin. We love fresh, local May rhubarb, but we’re definitely not mad about the shoulder season forced rhubarb has created. It puts rhubarb on shelves as early as March and can keep it there as late as July. This means once you’ve made your way through all the best pies and crisps (we’re talking rhubarb pie, strawberry rhubarb pie, rhubarb custard pie and rhubarb crisp) there’s still plenty of time to use it in other easy baking recipes (aka. these muffins).