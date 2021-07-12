Healthy-ish blueberry muffins

1. Make the filling: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine filling ingredients and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking dish or dutch oven and set aside. 2. Make the topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add butter, using your fingers in a snapping motion to rub butter into dry ingredients. Work quickly so the butter doesn’t melt. Add buttermilk to dough mixture and use a fork to stir until evenly combined and dough begins to come together. Using an ice cream scoop or large spoon, scoop dough onto berries, leaving a bit of room between each round.
Comments / 0