Prince William County, VA

Registering a New PWCS Student?

PWLiving
PWLiving
 16 days ago
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Families new to Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) who have not yet registered their children for the 2021-22 school year should visit the PWCS Registration page. Registration is accessible online anytime. If you are not sure which school your child should attend, visit the Find Your School page. Your zoned school will also be indicated during the online registration process. Find complete details about enrolling your student in school on the Student Services Registration page.

