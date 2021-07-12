Taking Olive Oil and Vinegar to a Whole New Level

Have you ever put balsamic vinegar on your ice cream? If not, now is the time to try it! Manassas Olive Oil Company has taken olive oil and vinegar to a whole new level. For six years, Manassas Olive Oil Company has been bringing their unique favors to Old Town Manassas. To celebrate their anniversary at their current location, 9406 Grant Ave, Manassas, they are offering 15% off any online order through July 15. Visit manassasoliveoil.com/ to learn more.