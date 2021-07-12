NWQWM Financial report

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.