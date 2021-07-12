Feed these animals at Zoo Knoxville

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to announce that about two million civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face testing, social distancing, mask requirements and limits on travel, according to a source familiar with the matter. Biden,...
"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after experiencing a "heart-related incident" on set, his representatives told ABC News Wednesday. The 58-year-old actor collapsed while shooting the sixth and final season of the AMC series in New Mexico on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, a source said.
CNN host John Berman on Wednesday pressed the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on why the agency updated its guidance to recommend that many Americans wear masks again, including vaccinated individuals. “You can understand the frustration in those of us who are vaccinated saying, ‘Why...
Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest female gymnasts of all-time, an athlete who competes on a different level, with four signature moves named after her in three different events. The level of difficulty undertaken by the six-time Olympic medalist is one reason her decision to withdraw from both...
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
NEW YORK (AP) — An unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli after his securities fraud conviction was sold Tuesday for an undisclosed sum, though prosecutors say it was enough to fully satisfy the rest of what he owed on a $7.4 million forfeiture order he faced after his 2018 sentencing.
Texas State Representative Jake Ellzey has won the special election runoff in Texas' 6th district, The Associated Press projects. Ellzey will succeed the late Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February from COVID-19 complications. Ellzey narrowly lost to Ron Wright in the 2018 GOP primary for the same seat. This...
Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
