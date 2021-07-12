Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey South central Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New City, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Pomona, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Wyckoff and Oakland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Pomona, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Wyckoff, NJ
City
Pompton Lakes, NJ
City
Oakland, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#17 51 00#18 30 00#Monsey Ramsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy