Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN LAURENS...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY AND DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Alamo to Scotland and Chauncey, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Helena, Glenwood, Milan, Scotland, Chauncey, Union, Towns, Dubois, Spring Hill, Plainfield, Empire, Cedar Grove, Roddy, Jay Bird Springs and Godwinsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Scotland, GA
City
Alamo, GA
City
Helena, GA
City
Cochran, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
City
Chauncey, GA
County
Laurens County, GA
City
Glenwood, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Milan, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
City
Plainfield, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#18 15 00#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy