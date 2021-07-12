Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN LAURENS...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY AND DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Alamo to Scotland and Chauncey, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Helena, Glenwood, Milan, Scotland, Chauncey, Union, Towns, Dubois, Spring Hill, Plainfield, Empire, Cedar Grove, Roddy, Jay Bird Springs and Godwinsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH