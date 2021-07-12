Cancel
Orange County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey South Central Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Rain rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour at times can be expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paterson, Wayne, New City, Orange, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Caldwell, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Bloomingdale, Fairfield and Greenwood Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory
