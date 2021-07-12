Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey South central Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New City, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Pomona, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Wyckoff and Oakland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH