Bay Cities FC net 1-1 draw in first match of NISA Cup
In their first game of the NISA Independent Cup, Bay Cities FC were able to salvage a point in the fleeting moments of the game in a 1-1 draw against California Victory FC. For much of the match, Cal Victory FC were in control. They were the first to hit paydirt, after a complete worldie off the foot of Victory’s midfielder Giovanni Aguilar. After being left with open space from nearly 40 yards out, Aguilar brilliantly rifled it into the top right corner giving Victory the lead in the 28th.climaterwc.com
