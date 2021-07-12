Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Bay Cities FC net 1-1 draw in first match of NISA Cup

By Staff
climaterwc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their first game of the NISA Independent Cup, Bay Cities FC were able to salvage a point in the fleeting moments of the game in a 1-1 draw against California Victory FC. For much of the match, Cal Victory FC were in control. They were the first to hit paydirt, after a complete worldie off the foot of Victory’s midfielder Giovanni Aguilar. After being left with open space from nearly 40 yards out, Aguilar brilliantly rifled it into the top right corner giving Victory the lead in the 28th.

climaterwc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Nisa#Net 1#Bay Cities Fc#Nisa Cup#The Nisa Independent Cup#California Victory Fc#Cal Victory Fc#Bay Cities#Victory Fc#Portland Pdx#Space United#Sequoia High School#Bay Cities F C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy