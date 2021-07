After shutting down for 15 months due to COVID and renovations, North Gwinnett Co-op recently hosted the ribbon cutting for its Second Blessings thrift store, which serves as an invaluable resource of clothing, shoes, and housewares for families in need. General contractor David Lee with WHBass graciously donated his time and services to give the thrift store a beautiful new look that complements all of the nice items currently available in the shop. Second Blessings also serves as a resource for families suffering from a fire or other disaster, and is also open to the community for shopping. Second Blessings serves as a funding stream for the co-op and is used to help provide medication or utility assistance to families in need.