Over the course of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which runs from July 24 through August 1, races will be shown on the networks of NBC. The swimming finals were moved to the morning for Toyko (10:30 a.m. local time) in order to accomodate the NBC primetime broadcast, and finals will be featured beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET every evening in the U.S. (the date will be one day earlier than in Japan). Dan Hicks, Rowdy Gaines and Michele Tafoya will be the primary announcing crew for NBC, with Michael Phelps and Elizabeth Beisel also contributing analysis for select races.