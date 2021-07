Garth Brooks took the stage at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night in a performance the country music superstar said he’s “been waiting for.”. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Brooks to cancel shows and take most of the year off from performing, but on July 10 he resumed his tour in Las Vegas with a show that sold over 65,000 tickets, according to the singer’s website. And if we needed any more proof of how starved Utahns are for live music, in just 30 minutes Ticketmaster sold out of the roughly 50,000 tickets offered for the Rice-Eccles show, the fastest sellout in the website’s history, according to Brooks.