Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HFW Expands Australia Dispute Resolution Practice With Hire From Baker McKenzie

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.K.-headquartered law firm Holman Fenwick Willan is expanding its Australia dispute resolution and construction practices with the hire of partner Jo Delaney in Sydney. Delaney, who joins from Baker McKenzie, has more than 20 years’ experience of international arbitration in the construction, energy and infrastructure sectors, HFW said.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Arbitration#Dispute Resolution#Infrastructure#Hfw#Holman Fenwick Willan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyLaw.com

MinterEllison Tax Stalwart Leaves for Commercial Firm in Sydney

Australian commercial law firm Holding Redlich has hired two lawyers, including a long-standing partner, from Australian heavyweight MinterEllison to join its regulatory disputes team. Partner Chris Kinsella, who joins the firm’s Sydney base, has over three decades of experience in tax disputes. His practice concentrates on tax audits, tax risk...
EconomyLaw.com

European SPACs: US Law Firms Dominate as UK Plays Catch Up

2021 has been a record year for SPACs, as globally hundreds of companies turn to blank cheque vehicles as a way of listing on international exchanges. SPACs are essentially shell companies registered for the sole purpose of undertaking a merger. The SPAC raises money from investors through an IPO and then goes out to make its acquisition.
EconomyLaw.com

White & Case Hires Global Arbitration Partner From Australia Firm

Global law firm White & Case has expanded its global international arbitration practice with the addition of infrastructure disputes specialist Lee Carroll as a partner in Melbourne. Carroll, previously special counsel at Australia firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has practiced in London, Paris and Australia and advises clients in arbitrations conducted...
WorldLaw.com

Australian Firm Looks to Clayton Utz for New Government Partner

Australian law firm Sparke Helmore has hired a partner from one of Australia’s Big Six firms to join its government practice. Alexandra Wedutenko joins Sparke Helmore’s Canberra-based government team from Clayton Utz, one of the largest law firms in the country with 167 partners.
BusinessLaw.com

K&L Gates Adds Japanese IP Filing Capabilities With New Partner Hire

K&L Gates has a new hire for its Tokyo office. Partner Mitsuhiro Imamura will be joining the Pittsburgh-based firm from DLA Piper, where he was of counsel. Imamura’s joining, along with his team of two paralegals, will give the firm the ability to file Japanese patent and trademark applications.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

McDermott picks up tax partners from Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery on Thursday announced it has brought on a trio of tax partners from Baker McKenzie and DLA Piper, including Jeffrey Maydew, the chair of Baker McKenzie's global tax planning and transactions practice group. Joining Maydew in the move to McDermott in Chicago is Meaghan...
Technologydronedj.com

Skydio expands, begins shipping to Australia, New Zealand

Skydio, the largest US consumer/enterprise drone manufacturer – and the leader of the pack with autonomous skills – is continuing its push to become a global force. Now, enterprise and public sector customers in Australia and New Zealand can start buying – and flying – Skydio products. The announcement is...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Vault’s Top Law Firms By Practice Area And Region (2022)

Last week, Vault released its closely watched rankings of the nation’s 100 most prestigious law firms. It was there that we learned Cravath held onto its title as the most prestigious firm in America for the sixth year in a row, and that Wachtell had returned to its No. 2 spot after being edged out by Skadden last year for the first time in the history of the rankings.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-USTR backs Australia in trade disputes with China

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States is “closely monitoring” trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China’s state-led, non-market practices, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday. USTR said in a statement following Tai’s meeting with Australian Trade Minister...
LawLaw.com

Janitorial Supplies Co. Battles With Environmental Products Maker For Right to 'Clean It Supply' Tagline

Armstrong Teasdale filed a trademark lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of D&D Solutions. The suit targets Environmental Applied Technology Corp. d/b/a Clean Supply for allegedly infringing on D&D’s ‘Clean It Supply’ mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-03339, D&D Solutions, LLC v. Environmental Applied Technology Corporation d/b/a Clean Supply.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

FINMA Licensed Swiss Bank, SEBA Bank, Appoints Sam Lin as New CEO for Asia

a FINMA licensed Swiss Bank offering a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, has confirmed the appointment of Sam Lin to the position of CEO Asia with “immediate effect.”. This appointment “demonstrates SEBA Bank’s commitment to strengthening its status as a leader in the provision...
BusinessLaw.com

Lefosse Poaches 5-Lawyer Tax Team From Brazilian Rival

Lefosse Advogados has lured a tax partner and his four-person team from a Brazilian rival as the full-service firm seeks to strengthen its capabilities in indirect taxes and customs duties. The hiring of João Paulo Muntada Cavinatto from BMA-Barbosa Mussnich & Aragão Advogados brings Lefosse’s total partner count to 46,...
Public HealthLaw.com

What Legal Professionals Should Know About the Pandemic-Accelerated Growth of Online Client Solutions

Attorneys and other legal professionals have spent a lot of time working remotely and online during the pandemic. They had to quickly learn platforms like Zoom and Teams to keep the lines of communication open with clients, colleagues and courts, and many online platforms remain popular even as we emerge from lockdown. The pandemic accelerated the trend towards living and working online for almost everyone—including potential legal clients—and the effects are proving to be long-lasting.
EconomyLaw.com

Smaller companies, remote work reveal cyber vulnerabilities

Small and micro businesses are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals, according to Coalition, Inc., which reported that 2021 has seen a 57% increase in the frequency of attacks against enterprises with fewer than 250 employees. Additionally, small through midsized businesses (fewer than 1,000 employees) are more often impacted by and...
Cell PhonesLaw.com

New App Aims to Beat Baked-In Bias in Law Firm Work Assignments: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. YOU DON’T WANNA KNOW - When you go out for a romantic evening at Buffalo Wild Wings, the waiter stops by your table to ask how your food is. Even your cellphone provider asks you to take a customer service survey after keeping you on hold for 167 minutes. But law firms, which live and die by the quality of their client service, appear to be actively avoiding feedback from the clients they serve. The letter Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman sent to outside counsel earlier this month attempting to push them back to the office full-time was uncomfortable for law firms in large part because it forced many of them to reckon with and respond to actual direct feedback from a client. Believe it or not, that’s a rare occurrence for many firms. In this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, we look at why more firms aren’t conducting client satisfaction surveys and interviews—and why avoiding those conversations is a very bad idea. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: Should firms be conducting client feedback surveys/interviews or is their usefulness overblown? If you’re in favor of firms seeking client feedback, what are some best practices to make sure that what the firm gets back is honest and actionable? Let me know at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Community Policy