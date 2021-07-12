HFW Expands Australia Dispute Resolution Practice With Hire From Baker McKenzie

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. YOU DON’T WANNA KNOW - When you go out for a romantic evening at Buffalo Wild Wings, the waiter stops by your table to ask how your food is. Even your cellphone provider asks you to take a customer service survey after keeping you on hold for 167 minutes. But law firms, which live and die by the quality of their client service, appear to be actively avoiding feedback from the clients they serve. The letter Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman sent to outside counsel earlier this month attempting to push them back to the office full-time was uncomfortable for law firms in large part because it forced many of them to reckon with and respond to actual direct feedback from a client. Believe it or not, that’s a rare occurrence for many firms. In this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, we look at why more firms aren’t conducting client satisfaction surveys and interviews—and why avoiding those conversations is a very bad idea. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: Should firms be conducting client feedback surveys/interviews or is their usefulness overblown? If you’re in favor of firms seeking client feedback, what are some best practices to make sure that what the firm gets back is honest and actionable? Let me know at [email protected].