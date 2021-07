SILVIS, Ill. — Throughout Adam Schenk's three-year PGA career, whenever the Vincennes native has needed to deliver on the golf course, he has done it. He did it again Sunday, shooting his way into the lead at the John Deere Classic before settling for his best showing on the tour, a tie for fourth place. The high finish is going to go a long way in Schenk retaining his PGA card for next season.