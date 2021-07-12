Work slated on Highway 169 in St. Peter
ST. PETER — Pavement work on Highway 169 in St. Peter begins Thursday morning. The project will continue during daytime hours until July 21. Traffic delays and lane closures will be necessary while pavement markings are replaced between the highway’s south junction of Highway 22 to north of Chestnut Street. Motorists coming from or destined for Broadway and East Highway 99 will encounter a two-block detour to Nassau Street.www.thelandonline.com
