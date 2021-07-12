Motorcyclist Keith Sanbonmatsu Struck and Killed by Vehicle at First Street and Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley
Keith Sanbonmatsu Killed in Simi Valley Motorcycle Accident at First Street and Los Angeles Avenue. Simi Valley, California (July 12, 2021) – 69-year-old Keith Sanbonmatsu has been identified as the Arroyo Grande motorcyclist who died following a traffic collision in Simi Valley Friday afternoon, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said.www.pacificattorneygroup.com
