Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

10 Subtle Yet Totally Relatable Ways You Know You’re From Ocean County

By Diana Tyler
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are some things about growing up in Ocean County that other people just won't understand. Like a having drawer full of beach badges - no one in any other state will know how that feels. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Let Me Know#Without You
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mercer County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

These New Jersey cities are the safest

Everybody wants to live in a safe area, right? The problem is finding out where those cities are. Well, now there’s a survey out that ranks American cities on their safety, and New Jersey is well represented. The rankings were compiled by AdvisorSmith, a business insurance website, using data from...
PoliticsPosted by
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Day! What Do You Love or Hate About the Garden State

Today (July 27th) is National New Jersey Day! and today we are celebrating living in New Jersey by asking YOU what do you love or hate about the Garden State?. I have lived in New Jersey my whole life, but I've traveled and I still think New Jersey is the best state, yes I know some may disagree....but Jersey has a little bit of everything. Beaches, forests, mountains, cities, suburbs etc. Lots of beautiful country roads and highways connecting to Philadelphia and New York City. Take a trip to Highpoint and mountain climb or be at sea level on some of the best beaches anywhere in the nation. Jersey has it all. Cornfields and city streets. Densely populated neighborhoods and places that seem completed isolated. Gambling in Atlantic City, The Statue of Liberty and Washington’s Headquarters. History is everywhere, New Jersey was the 3rd state to enter the union …. December 18, 1787.
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

Ciattarelli wants more vax exemptions in NJ

As more businesses, schools and government agencies impose COVID vaccination requirements, the republican candidate for New Jersey governor wants more exemptions. Speaking during a Facebook live event hosted by the NJ Public Health Innovation PAC, Jack Ciattarelli said he has always been about medical freedom. "I don't think government has any right to tell any individual they have to take a vaccine or a medicine." The organization Ciattarelli was speaking to is largely against mandatory vaccinations.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Fishing boat partially sinks in Manasquan, NJ Inlet

MANASQUAN — A fishing boat that struck a jetty partially sank in Manasquan Inlet on Tuesday night. The Coast Guard told New Jersey 101.5 the fishing vessel Olivia Grace hit a jetty upon their return to the inlet. The boat became flooded as it headed for the dock, according to spokeswoman for the Coast Guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy