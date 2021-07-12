17-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge that is now being investigated by the Prince William County Police, according to a statement from the department.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Still Place around 11 a.m. on Monday and the teen died from his injuries a short time after officers arrived on the scene, according to police.

No arrest has been made in this ongoing investigation, said police.

At this time, Prince William County Police do not believe that this shooting is random.

The victim in this case has not been identified by police because he's under the age of 18. Edwin Santos, who said he is the victim's cousin spoke with WUSA9. He said the boy had just turned 17, and they both recently celebrated their birthdays on Sunday.

Santos said he was shocked by the shooting.

"It's crazy to think that the next morning this happened," Santos said.

The victim's family says they do not want to release his identity. A local pastor told WUSA9 he was deeply loved.

"He was a great kid, full of life, always laughing," the pastor said. "No one deserves to have their life taken. It doesn't matter who you are."

Prince William County Police are still searching for who is responsible for this shooting, and Santos is urging anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"We just ask that people take the time to report if they saw anything. Take the time to give any clues that might help," Santos said.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-7000

