Fried to DeSantis: Declare a state of emergency over red tide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over Tampa Bay's latest outbreak of red tide. Fried, a Democrat who is vying for DeSantis' seat in next year's gubernatorial race, wrote a letter asking for a statewide response to the ongoing issue. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, she said, should be among the state agencies helping to lead the effort -- and not local "officials with limited budgets," she said.