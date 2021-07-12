Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Fried to DeSantis: Declare a state of emergency over red tide

10 Tampa Bay
 16 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over Tampa Bay's latest outbreak of red tide. Fried, a Democrat who is vying for DeSantis' seat in next year's gubernatorial race, wrote a letter asking for a statewide response to the ongoing issue. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, she said, should be among the state agencies helping to lead the effort -- and not local "officials with limited budgets," she said.

