Monday, July 12 — OSP was dispatched to a non-jury single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 395 at mile post 153. OSP arrived to find that Justin Luster had driven a dodge pickup off the roadway in a field. Luster’s brother arrived and began yelling at both the OSP trooper and Luster. OSP began to conduct a field sobriety test, but decided to wait until a cover unit arrived as the trooper felt the conditions were unsafe. Luster stated he swerved to miss a cow and went off the roadway. Luster passed the field sobriety tests but did have a driving with a suspended license violation and he was cited. The brother was able to drive the vehicle out of the field. Arrangements were made with the property owner to fix the fence.