POLICE BEAT 7-13-21: Man arrested after ramming SUV into building

A purportedly drunken driver was taken to jail after backing into a building and then crashing into a creek bed in downtown Tahlequah. On July 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Ned’s on a report of vehicle slamming into the building. Witnesses told Cobb that a Nissan SUV hit the building and fled toward North College Avenue. It turned out the vehicle had actually backed in to the building of Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles. Officer Michael Cates spotted the suspect who appeared to have minor injuries. Jimi White told officers he had just crashed his vehicle into a creek. Officer Brian Jordan found the vehicle at the intersection of Seminary Avenue and North Vinita Avenue. White claimed people tried to fight him and he needed to get away. White said he was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed. White was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing damage.