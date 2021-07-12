Our Favorite 3 Items for Your Beach Day Trip with Kids

We do a lot of day trips to the beach and my husband is a phenomenal packer. We get approached often about what some of our items are, and I do feel like these items have made our day trips easier to manage. So I wanted to highlight these items for anyone looking to make day trips with small children easier! This is not an advertisement for any of the products, and we do not financially benefit from promoting any of them. These are just the items we actually use and enjoy.