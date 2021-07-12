Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Our Favorite 3 Items for Your Beach Day Trip with Kids

By Sarah Lefebvre
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe do a lot of day trips to the beach and my husband is a phenomenal packer. We get approached often about what some of our items are, and I do feel like these items have made our day trips easier to manage. So I wanted to highlight these items for anyone looking to make day trips with small children easier! This is not an advertisement for any of the products, and we do not financially benefit from promoting any of them. These are just the items we actually use and enjoy.

worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Fruit#Sunscreen#Umbrella Beach#Apples#Pasta#Kid Protein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy