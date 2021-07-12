Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE Property - Central New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the results of a technical report (the 'report') for its wholly owned Kato Project ('Kato' or the 'Project') in Japan. This report represents the first formal technical compilation and target generation report for the Project and is based upon geological work conducted by the Metals and Mining Agency of Japan ('MMAJ') in the 1990s, and subsequent drilling between 2018-2020 by Kazan Resources prior to being acquired in April 2021 by BeMetals.