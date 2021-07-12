Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE Property - Central New Brunswick
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ('FTJ' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has commenced a prospecting and rock / soil geochemical sampling program at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, located in central New Brunswick. The program is being conducted in the northern region of the property targeting an area east of zinc, lead, copper and silver mineralization discovered during 2012 trenching by option partner, Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.v: GR). Samples results at that time included:www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0