Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why would the Biden administration roll out the red carpet for this Saudi accomplice to murder?

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden promised during his campaign that he would dispense with the pampering President Donald Trump offered to Middle Eastern dictators. There would be “no more blank checks” for the likes of Egypt’s Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, Mr. Biden vowed; as for the leaders of Saudi Arabia, he would “make them in fact the pariah that they are.” There is “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Rezaian
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Saudis#Middle Eastern#The State Department#State#The White House#Cia#The Post#Mbs#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Biden administration imposing sanctions on Cuban regime

President Biden is imposing sanctions on the head of the Cuban military and the division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior to "hold them accountable for the actions," he announced in a statement Thursday afternoon. And the president said this is "just the beginning" of sanctions. Mr. Biden said...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration drops Trump-era showerhead rule

The Biden administration is reversing a rule approved during the Trump-era after the former president complained that some showerheads don't adequately rinse his hair, which "has to be perfect," AP reports. The big picture: The Energy Department is going back to a standard set in 2013 by the Obama administration,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Biden administration and Tunisia: Off to a good start

It’s been nearly a decade since I watched long lines of men and women in Tunisia waiting patiently and proudly to vote in their country’s first free and fair elections. Some brought Tunisian flags to the polling stations on Oct. 23, 2011. Others brought their children to witness the historic elections, which only occurred after widespread popular protests later recognized as the start of the Arab Spring. Those protests had forced Tunisia’s increasingly despotic leader, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, into exile.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration repatriates Guantánamo Bay inmate to Morocco

The Biden administration on Monday repatriated a detainee from Guantánamo Bay to Morocco, the first transfer of an inmate from the high-security prison since the Trump administration mostly halted the resettlements when the former president took office in 2017. The transfer of detainee Abdul Latif Nasir, who was held without...
POTUSNPR

Biden Administration Transfers First Detainee Out Of Guantánamo

In a first since President Biden took office, the Biden administration has transferred a detainee at the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to Morocco, signaling a renewed effort to shrink the highly controversial prison's population — and possibly close it entirely. The transferred prisoner, 56-year-old Moroccan citizen Abdul...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden warns that American democracy is under threat — a message targeting many in his own party

Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 174 days. On at least 21 of those days, about 1 in every 8, he has talked about the threat posed by autocracy. Often, as he did Tuesday in Philadelphia, he has warned about the risk of an ascendant autocratic movement in the United States, one fomented by his predecessor — and one that many in his own party seem to be underestimating.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration investigating cases of 'Havana syndrome' in Austria

The Biden administration is investigating a series of mysterious health incidents known as "Havana syndrome" that have occurred among U.S. officials in Austria. The State Department announced on Friday there have been a series of Havana syndrome cases among the U.S. embassy community in Vienna community that will be investigated by multiple American agencies.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration seeks to reshape major climate report

The Biden administration has appointed a new head of the National Climate Assessment (NCA), a pivotal, congressionally mandated report on how human-caused global warming is affecting the U.S. Driving the news: The next NCA will be overseen by Allison Crimmins, an environmental scientist who has spent a decade at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy