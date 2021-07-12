Cancel
Argyle, TX

More Crawford Road delays expected this week

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 16 days ago
Construction crews are working on a small but impactful section of the Crawford Road project this week that will cause additional delays for drivers. The vast majority of Crawford Road has been westbound-only since May as construction crews reconstruct the road, one lane at a time. The only section that has remained two lanes has been the 650 feet from I-35W to C. Taylor Road, to allow for the detour route. But crews are now working on that section, which has and will cause traffic delays.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
