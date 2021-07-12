Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Man dies after possible gang-related shooting at Long Beach apartment complex

By Emily Rasmussen
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died in a possible gang-related shooting at an apartment complex in Long Beach on Sunday morning, July 11, police said. Investigators believe an unknown man followed the victim, Bernardo Solorio, 37, of Long Beach, on foot to an apartment complex in the 300 block of East 17th Street at around 9:15 a.m., police said Monday. The suspect then shot Solorio multiple times to his torso inside of the complex, but not inside of a unit, according to police.

