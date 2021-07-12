Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Indicted Trump Org CFO Removed as Officer of Several Subsidiaries

By Lawrence Ukenye
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allen Weisselberg has been removed as an officer from several Trump Organization entities after being indicted on criminal tax charges, The Wall Street Journal reports. Documents reportedly show he’s lost his positions at the Trump Payroll Corp.—which also faces criminal charges—Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management, Mar-a-Lago, and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, the company’s longtime CFO, for a 15-year tax fraud scheme. As part of the scheme, Weisselberg allegedly hid nearly $1.8 million from federal and local tax authorities. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stay with former President Trump’s family business, sources told WSJ.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#The Wall Street Journal#The Trump Payroll Corp#Trump National Golf Club#The Trump Organization#Cfo#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

DOJ says Trump officials can testify in Jan. 6 investigations

The Justice Department told former Trump administration officials this week that they could testify to the committees investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The move counters the view of President Trump, who has argued that his decisions made as president are protected...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump ally Tom Barrack pulls SPAC plans after indictment

A blank-check firm backed by Tom Barrack, the billionaire investor who was chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 and is a close friend of the former president, has withdrawn plans to take the company public after Barrack was charged with illegal foreign lobbying earlier this week.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump CFO waives right to remain silent during arrest

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg may have admitted to prosecutors that he received some of the very perks they are investigating in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the update in the case with Mother Jones’ David Corn, The New York Times’ columnist Michelle Goldberg, and political strategist Chai Komanduri. Komanduri discusses the unprecedented level of criminality within the Trump administration, asserting Trump “is basically a criminal.” The Trump Organization denies all allegations.July 21, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump confidante indicted for lobbying for a foreign government

Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with failing to register as a foreign lobbyist of the United Arab Emirates. MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal says the accusations in the indictment are scary: “Basically one of Trump’s best friends was trying to insert stuff into Trump’s speeches and other things without acknowledging at all that he was acting on behalf of a foreign government.”July 21, 2021.
POTUSFox News

Former Trump aide censored by Twitter runs for office

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg stripped of leadership titles after indictment

The Trump Organization has removed its longtime chief financial officer from multiple leadership positions at its subsidiaries just weeks after his criminal indictment. Public filings with the Florida Division of Corporations show Allen Weisselberg was stripped from roles in at least seven entities tied to the Trump Organization. CBS News political reporter Melissa Quinn joined CBSN to discuss why the company would make such a move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy