Many in the U.S. would have you believe that individuals should only be concerned with their personal welfare and that of their immediate family. There used to be a time in our history when neighbors knew who lived on their street, when children were disciplined from not only their parents but also the elderly lady in the corner house, and when people rallied together to fight injustice or meet the needs of others. Unfortunately, our current mindset is embodied in the phrase: “you do you”. If we look around at our current situation, the “you do you” mindset has caused great harm to everyone.