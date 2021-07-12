Kate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."