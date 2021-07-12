Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry. Kate Beckinsale says she can relate to Prince Harry and Prince William losing their mother Princess Diana, because her actor father Richard Beckinsale died when she was very young.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Nickname Princess Diana Used To Call Prince William

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding?

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Rome on Saturday afternoon. The model, 30, shares a close bond with her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, but despite Italian journalist Fabio Polli revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to arrive in the city on Saturday morning, it seems neither royal brother was in attendance.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration. The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future. BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy